Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. 220,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 251,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Tuya alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tuya

Tuya Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,357,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.