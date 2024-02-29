Tyler Stone Wealth Management Acquires 225 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.74.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.28. 6,671,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.98 and a 52-week high of $303.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock valued at $353,103,269. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

