Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Stock Performance
NYSE ALB traded up $7.10 on Thursday, reaching $139.16. 1,308,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.21.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
