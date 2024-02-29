Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $107,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $13,510,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 570,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

