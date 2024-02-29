Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $60,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 220.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,354. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

