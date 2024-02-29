Tyler Stone Wealth Management Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,230.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 290,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $125.79. 92,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,362. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $127.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.11.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

