UBS Group Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $235.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $185.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.77.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $225.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $226.32.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

