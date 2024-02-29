UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $206.81 and last traded at $207.30. 15,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 58,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.62.

Specifically, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total value of $5,674,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $417,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total value of $5,674,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,063 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,923. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.23%. Analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

