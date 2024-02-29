UGE International (CVE:UGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.72

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 68109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

UGE International Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

