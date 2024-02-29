UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $497.69. 1,708,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,636. The company has a market capitalization of $460.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

