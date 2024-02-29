Unity Software (NYSE:U) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of U stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,246,950. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

