Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Shares of U opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 6,417 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $209,001.69. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,455.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $3,634,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,629,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $209,001.69. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,455.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,246,950. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,621,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 268,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,382,000 after acquiring an additional 308,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

