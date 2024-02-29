Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.4 %

UHS opened at $161.73 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

