Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 1,491 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $19,427.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Olivier Marie sold 1,136 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $14,608.96.

On Friday, January 19th, Olivier Marie sold 259 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $3,690.75.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Olivier Marie sold 857 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $13,086.39.

On Monday, December 18th, Olivier Marie sold 919 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $14,244.50.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 186.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Read Our Latest Report on UPWK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.