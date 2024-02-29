Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 3807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Valneva Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Valneva

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

