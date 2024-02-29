Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.29

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 31426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Valvoline Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

