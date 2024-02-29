Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

