Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 222.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 193.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,579.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,671.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,476.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

