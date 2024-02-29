VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 292.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $28.68 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1448 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.