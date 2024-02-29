Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 434,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 216,798 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 188,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,424,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,834 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $48.86. 851,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,872,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

