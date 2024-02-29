Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Decreased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $85.73. 842,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

