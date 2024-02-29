Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,092,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,673,000 after buying an additional 155,742 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $220.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,674. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $220.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

