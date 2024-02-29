Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $252.08

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $252.08 and last traded at $251.03, with a volume of 23564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.68 and a 200-day moving average of $225.52. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

