Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $82.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $191,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,005.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,718 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $42,066,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13,673.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 711,039 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,524,000.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

