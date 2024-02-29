Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.80

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 2175119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veradigm by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 4th quarter valued at $15,333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 845,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Veradigm by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 226,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91,683 shares during the period.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.