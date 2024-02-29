VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $194.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.44. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

