Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) PT Lowered to $3.50 at HC Wainwright

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTNR. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,915. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,094,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $7,184,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 938,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $5,543,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

