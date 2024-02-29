Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.51

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 351019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,350,717.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,472 shares of company stock worth $7,195,954. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 1,517.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $11,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

