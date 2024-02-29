Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $15.29. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 233,158 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

