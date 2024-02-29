Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $15.29. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 233,158 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,174,000 after buying an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,880,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after buying an additional 1,824,549 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 1,448,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after buying an additional 1,316,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.