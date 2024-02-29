Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stake Reduced by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,614 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $25,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 105.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 90,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.52. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

