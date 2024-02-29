Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 13 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,753,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

MKL stock opened at $1,488.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,438.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,445.12.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

