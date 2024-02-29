Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $180.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

