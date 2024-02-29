Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $742,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 0.0 %

MAR stock opened at $248.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $252.17.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,725 shares of company stock worth $29,367,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.