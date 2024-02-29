Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at $69,245,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.