Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 415 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Report on STT

State Street Trading Down 0.1 %

State Street stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $91.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.