Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,469 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,342,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,310,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 99,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

