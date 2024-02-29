Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 10th

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $44,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,401.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $52,472 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

