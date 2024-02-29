Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NCV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 186,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,882,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 239,757 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,009,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 690,153 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 985,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

