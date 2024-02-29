VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. VIZIO’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VIZIO Price Performance

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.04 on Thursday. VIZIO has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.