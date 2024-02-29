Vow One Day Volume Reaches $610,445.73 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Vow token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $168.21 million and $610,445.73 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.