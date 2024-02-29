Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $262.30 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $265.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.