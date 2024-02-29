Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $217,300,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,525,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $262.33 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $265.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

