W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $971.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $887.42 and its 200 day moving average is $791.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $978.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.44.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

