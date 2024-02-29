Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

