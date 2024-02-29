Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WBA. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.52%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

