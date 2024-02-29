Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WD. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.9 %

WD stock opened at $94.91 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,908 shares of company stock worth $13,511,024 over the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 388,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $40,059,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,077,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.