Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,098,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 695,856 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $4.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.
In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,627,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 358,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 941.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 934.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 163,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.
