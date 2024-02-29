Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Shares of WVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 114,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,235. The company has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -1.18. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.
In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.
