Wedbush Comments on Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.28.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $760,731.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $760,731.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.